Sindh reports seven deaths, 310 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives and infected at least 310 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that seven more people died from the coronavirus during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,357.

The chief minister said that 310 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 127,691.

“Currently, 4,458 patients are under treatment in Sindh, of them 4139 have been under treatment at homes and seven at isolation centres. While, 312 patients have been admitted at hospitals including 233 in precarious condition and 32 on ventilators,” he added.

Thus far, 934,689 samples have been tested for the diagnosis of coronavirus in Sindh, Shah pointed out.

Murad Ali Shah said that 119 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 120,876.

Out of the 310 new cases, 172 were detected in Karachi.

Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline in Pakistan as 630 new infections and ten fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,219 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases reported across the country has soared to 291,588.

As many as 25,613 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.3 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 11,790 as 273,579 have recuperated.

Comments

comments