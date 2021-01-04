Sindh reports 855 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths 

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected as many as 855 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,623 in the province.

He maintained that 855 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 219,452 in the province. The chief minister said that out of the 855 new COVID-19 cases, 791 emerged only in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said that 440 more patients were recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 197,870.

Comments

comments