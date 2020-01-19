Sindh to resolve flour crisis by Wednesday: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: The government will overcome the wheat flour crisis in Sindh by Tuesday or Wednesday, citing Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) had allotted 3,00,000 tons of wheat to Sindh, which is being transported from Punjab and Balochistan, the chief minister said.

The wheat supply to the province was delayed due to recent goods transport strike, Shah clarified.

Talking on the issue, chief minister said that 70,000 bags of wheat have been transported to Karachi, while 50,000 bags will reach tomorrow.

“The Government of Sindh has signed an agreement with the National Logistic Cell (NLC) and 200 vehicles of the NLC being used for transportation of wheat to Sindh,” Shah said.

The wheat is being supplied to the flour mills in Karachi and Hyderabad, he added.

The chief minister has also directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to control the prices of wheat flour in their respective districts.

According to flour mills owners, recent goods transport strike caused disruption in supply of wheat to the mills. “Disturbance in supply of wheat to mills due to transport strike has caused hike in the price,” flour mills sources said.

The Government of Sindh has fixed Rs 43 per kilogram ex-mill price of the wheat flour and ordered legal action against the profiteers.

It is to be mentioned here that the wheat flour is being sold at Rs 62 to 68 per kilogram in the province.

According to sources, the flour was being sold at Rs 52 to 56 per kilogram in Karachi two weeks ago.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Rahoo, has clarified that Sindh have 3.5 Lac tons of wheat in stock at Larkana, Sukkur and Thatta regions.

The price hike issue is expected to be resolved by Tuesday or Wednesday, he added.

Comments

comments