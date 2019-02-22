Sindh Revenue Board launches its land record portal

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board has launched its portal to ensure prevention of land grabbing and forged property papers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The revenue board’s portal allows citizens to track their property deeds and the progress of their property registration online.

The property’s documents could be checked online before an ownership deal.

The Member revenue board Roshan Shaikh has said that the property’s documents could be checked online with a charge of 150 rupees.

The government has decided to curtail the powers of sub-registrar in Sindh and the timeline for a sub-registrar to scrutinize documents has been slashed from three months to three days, the revenue board official said. A sub-registrar will face disciplinary action if he will keep the property transfer case more than three days with him, he said.

The notification with the property will be issued within a week, the revenue board member said.

The process of registration of a property was earlier completed in seven months, which now has reduced to 17 days, he said.

He disclosed that forged entries of over 60,000 plots of land found in Sindh adding that the bogus entries in record will be corrected within three months.

He said the land record in the province has now been online and after completion of the second phase by the board of revenue one could check his or her land while sitting at home.

The Board of Revenue has reduced the time to buy and register property by more than 90 percent. The 90 percent of the land records of all 29 districts in the province – maintained since 1985 – has been computerized and verified by deputy commissioners of districts.

