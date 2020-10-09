Accused in Sindh Roshan Programme reference strike plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: Recoveries in the Sindh Roshan Programme reference have been initiated under the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea bargain procedure, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Ayaz Siddiqui, an accused named in the reference showed his consent to strike plea-bargain with the NAB. The plea was accepted by DG NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Mangi.

After acceptance of plea bargain request, Siddiqui submitted Rs6.6million cheque in favour of NAB.

According to the NAB, funds were transferred into Ayaz Siddiqui’s account from M/s Wudood Engineering Services.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is also nominated in the reference and he had been quizzed by the graft-buster body in the case.

NAB alleged that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the Roshan Sindh project by paying bribes. The inquiry into this scandal is among others taking place as part of the fake accounts case probe.

