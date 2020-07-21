‘No decision taken for reopening schools from August 15 in Sindh’

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said on Tuesday that the provincial authorities have not taken any decision to reopen schools from August 15, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Murtaza Wahab clarified that the provincial government will not allow reopening schools from August 15. It is noteworthy to mention here that the private schools’ association had earlier announced to resume activities in schools from August 15 across the province.

The spokesperson said that the federal government should carefully monitor the situation over growing fear of wheat shortage. He added that the wheat crisis should not have occurred in the country. Murtaza Wahab claimed that an artificial crisis of wheat was being created in the country.

He continued that the country was facing a shortage of 1.4 million metric tonnes of wheat which could be easily ended through imports, on the other hand, the Centre was pressurising the provinces to release more stocks of wheat.

Murtaza Wahab expressed suspicions for the smuggling of wheat that would only benefit the hoarders if the government go-downs were emptied. He hinted the imposition of hefty fines over the profiteers up to Rs1 million. He claimed that the wheat shortage was being caused by the hoarders, but not the farmers.

Comments

comments