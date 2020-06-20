Sindh seeks Centre to withdraw its decision on control of three hospitals

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho in a letter has asked the federal government to withdraw its letter about taking the administrative control of three health facilities in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal health authorities initiated the proceedings to take over the three health facilities in Karachi, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health, by allocating over Rs14 billion in the federal budget for these institutions.

Sindh health minister in her letter said that the province facing serious COVID-19 emergency and the provincial government attending the situation wholeheartedly.

“The federal government in a decision on July 07, 2019, had granted approval of handing over these hospitals to the province,” letter said. The National Health Services Regulation Division had also clarified the situation in this regard, according to the letter.

Dr Azra Pechuho requested the federal government to cancel its letter about taking the administrative control of three hospitals in Karachi.

The minister also asked the centre to work hand in hand with the province against the COVID-19.

The minister has also sent details of the expenditure made by the province on three hospitals.

The letter has also been attached the judgment of the Supreme Court over the matter.

Comments

comments