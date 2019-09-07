Sindh seeks suspension of cellular services on 9, 10 Muharram

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has recommended the Ministry of Interior for suspension of cellular service in the province on 9th and 10th of Muharram, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sindh home secretary has communicated to interior ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about suspension of the mobile phone services during mourning processions of Muharramul Haram, sources said.

The provincial government has also directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in Sindh in a circular, to point out the provincial administration about those areas in their jurisdiction where the cellular services required to be suspended.

The government has recommended for suspension of mobile service on selective areas, especially along the routes of mourning processions, sources said.

Provincial authorities across Pakistan are using suspension of celluar services and internet services as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and avoid any incident of sabotage or terrorism.

The Sindh government had also suspended mobile phone and internet services in Karachi and other major cities of the province on the main routes of the mourning processions in Chehlum last year.

Comments

comments