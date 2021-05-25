Sindh to set up corona vaccination centres at academic institutes

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to set up covid vaccination centres at the province’s educational institutions, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In each district and tehsil two educational institutions will be used as COVID-19 vaccination centres, sources said.

The government has asked the regional directors and the District Education Officers (DEOs) to provide the names of the academic institutes for vaccination centres.

“The teachers and the non-teaching staff of the educational institutions will be administered coronavirus vaccine at these covid vaccination centres,” according to sources.

The provincial government considering to set up covid vaccination centres at over 180 educational institutions of Sindh.

The authorities have fixed a target to vaccinate over 1,00,000 employees of the school education and colleges department, according to sources.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided to start drive-through vaccination in the province to hike the daily vaccination rate.

The government under a strategy, has decided to inoculate people with coronavirus vaccine at different public places using mobile vans, sources said.

Sindh government also making separate arrangements for covid vaccination of the industrial workers. Special vaccine centres will be established at various industrial areas.

Pakistan reported 92 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 20,400.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 2,253 more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 when 46,726 samples were tested during the same period. The ratio of positive cases was recorded at 4.82%, the NCOC said.

