Sindh sets up committee to scrutinize domiciles, PRCs to avoid forgery

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has put together on Tuesday a committee for the scrutiny of credentials as it launches a crackdown against bogus and counterfeit domiciles and permanent residency certificates (PRCs) across province, ARY News reported.

The additional chief secretary is put in charge of the committee which will oversee the domicile and PRC applications and the applicants will have to establish their residence to get it made.

It is after the provincial cabinet of the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government came up with an idea to resolve the longstanding issue of alleged fake certificates, being churned out to avail admissions and jobs in the province, that the committee has been constituted.

The committee comprises five members wherein the secretary home department will be its chairman and the additional secretary home department will be part of it as well.

It may be noted that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) moved the court in the matter of fake domiciles.

READ: Inquiry committee declares DCs ‘responsible’ in fake domicile scandal

Earlier last year, the inquiry committee set up for probing fake domicile scandal sent its report to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah which declared deputy commissioners ‘responsible’.

Deputy commissioners have been declared ‘responsible’ for the preparation and issuance of fake domiciles by the inquiry committee and sought to introduce stricter rules for PRCs.

The committee also urged the provincial government to immediately fire the state employees who have managed to get jobs on the basis of fake domiciles. It is demanded to hold a separate high-level inquiry to scrutinize domiciles issued during the last 10 years.

