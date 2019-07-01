Sindh govt to introduce smart card for special persons: Naveed Qamar

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday said that the provincial government would soon introduce smart card for special persons, having features of insurance coverage and other benefits.

Talking to a delegation of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), who called on him at his office in Karachi, Qamar said that the smart card will be launched in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He said no new building will be constructed unless it got NOC from Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh.

On the occasion Qamar said that right to vote and freedom of expression was a fundamental human right of every citizen and underscored the need to included the special persons in the election process.

Read More: Disabled persons to be issued ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ in Punjab: minister

Earlier on April 14, the Punjab government had announced that ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ will be issued to disabled persons across the province.

“The Punjab government is paying ample attention towards the rehabilitation and treatment of the disabled persons, making them useful citizens of the society,” Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah had said in a statement.

He had said that the Punjab government had decided to issue ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to the disabled persons for the provision of medical facilities to their families.

