Sindh witnesses major spike in COVID-19 cases as 1127 people infected

KARACHI: In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, the Sindh province on Wednesday witnessed over 1100 cases of the infection, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Punjab Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“The province recorded 1,127 cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours,” said the chief minister while disclosing an alarming increase in the virus cases during the routine briefing on daily coronavirus numbers.

Murad Ali Shah said that they have performed 11,960 tests during the past 24 hours. The fatalities from the virus remained at four in a single day.

Sharing the rising numbers of the virus cases in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 1127 cases reported today, 799 of them were from Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Sindh province, Punjab has also witnessed a rise in the virus cases, although it remains far below.

The novel coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and infected 597 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,492 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported record 597 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. The overall tally of people infected with the pandemic has reached 1,11,137.

The count of recuperated patients of the disease in Punjab has reached 97,789, a health department spokesman said.

