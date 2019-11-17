Sindh likely to suspend registration of 2500 NGOs: sources

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to suspend the registration of 2500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) out of 10,500, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The move is likely to be made following the failure of submission of annual audit reports by the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and poor performance in activities for the public welfare, sources said.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, the secretary of Sindh social welfare department, said that only 4000 NGOs are working and not a single organisation has submitted its annual audit report. Shaikh warned that the provincial government will take necessary action against the organisations.

He added that the provincial authorities will start suspending the registration of NGOs from December. The secretary asked NGOs to improve their performance for the betterment of the Sindh locals. He announced that strict law will be introduced for the new NGOs by the Sindh government.

Earlier on October 7 last year, Interior Ministry had barred 18 International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) from working in Pakistan and ordered them to leave the country within 60 days.

The 18 banished INGOs comprise nine of the United States, three of the United Kingdom and two from Holland, in addition to one from Ireland, Denmark, Italy and Switzerland each.

According to details, the Ministry has granted 60 days to the cited organizations to wind up their work and fly back to their countries.

The Ministry has allowed 141 NGOs to continue their activities while directing 72 NGOs to complete their documentation.

As per the instructions issued by the ministry, it will be mandatory for all NGOs to attain an annual audit from the audit firm of the interior ministry.

A total of 68 NGOs have accepted the rules and regulations of Pakistan.

