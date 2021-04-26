Sindh Task Force recommends Army deployment for Covid assistance

KARACHI: Sindh’s Coronavirus Task Force on Monday recommended deployment of the armed forces in the province for assistance to enforce the Covid-19 SOPs, quoting sources ARY News reported.

The armed forces will be deployed in Sindh to help enforcement of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province, sources said.

“Sindh Home Department will write a letter to the Ministry of Interior today to seek the military assistasnce,” according to sources.

The letter will be dispatched to the federal government today for deployment of armed forces in Sindh, a spokesperson said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday announced that deployment of Pakistan Army to implement COVID SOPs has been approved for three provinces- excluding Sindh.

The interior minister made the announcement soon in a video after he chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and reviewed the deployment of armed forces in aid of civil administration.

Rasheed said that a notification for military deployment has been issued for three provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the prime minister announced the decision.

“A decision on military deployment in Sindh is yet to be taken,” he said adding that the personnel of Pakistan Army would enforce strict COVID-19 SOPs along with civil administration.

Comments

comments