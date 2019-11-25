‘Sindh Task Force’ to be formed to combat drug peddling

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to establish a Sindh Task Force for Anti-Narcotics, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief minister took the decision during a high-level meeting in Karachi.

The task force to be known as the ‘Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics’ would comprise of Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, ministers and secretaries of Excise and Health, Law Advisor, Regional Director of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and provincial heads of national intelligence agencies.

The chief minister, in consultation with all the agencies, decided to constitute three committees under the taskforce. DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari would head a committee for surveillance of borders.

Another committee under the IGP Sindh would monitor and conduct operations with the support of Rangers.

The third committee would be under Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab to strengthen prosecution to prosecute narcotics-related cases in the courts of law.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to notify the Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics Control and also directed IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to prepare tasks for the committees in consultation with the Rangers and other agencies.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawla, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari, IG Police DR Kaleem Imam, Regional Director ANF Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua and others.

