Sindh tightens Covid-19 restrictions following rise in cases after Eid

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions were being tightened in the province to stem the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister announced that there will be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6 pm.

Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, takeaways and home deliveries have been excepted from the ban, he announced.

A meeting of COVID Task has decided that all shopping centers and shops will remain open until 6:00 pm and a ban on tourist spots including Sea-view, Hawks Bay and amusement parks will stay, said CM Murad.

Murad Ali Shah said that intercity transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy, while all marriage halls, outdoor activities would remain suspended till further decision.

The decision to reopen educational institutions will only be made after improvement in the COVID-19 situation, he said and added that recreational spots, parks and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

The chief minister further Fridays and Sundays will be observed as “Closed Days” when markets will remain shut.

The Sindh Home Department also issued a notification in this regard.

On May 22, the Sindh government had announced to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks amid a spike in virus cases.

It was decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks with the imposition of a ban on tourist spots including Seaview, Hawks Bay, amusement parks, and other such places.

Sindh Covid cases

At least 11 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4920.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the 1,529 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh1,529 cases, 1066 were surfaced only in Karachi.

