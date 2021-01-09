KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government has issued orders to address apprehensions of local residents regarding Malir Expressway project, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The project management has been directed to address reservations of the people of Malir over the route of the Malir Expressway, provincial minister said in a statement.

“Local residents have expressed apprehensions over the project’s route and assembly members from Malir have presented the issue to Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” Nasir Hussain Shah said.

“The party chairman has directed the chief minister and me to address the local reservations,” he said.

“A meeting chaired by the chief minister and attended by the elected representatives of Malir and officials discussed the matter,” Nasir Shah said.

“The Project Director and his team has been sent to Malir with instructions to decide the route of the project addressing objections of the local people,” the minister said.

“Malir is the stronghold of People’s Party and Malir Expressway will boost the development process in the area,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto had laid foundation stone of the expressway project on December 24.

The Malir Expressway will be built as an access-controlled 38.5 kilometres-long high speed toll expressway to connect the city to M-9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The six-lane highway project having cost of Rs 27.58 billion will be completed in 30 months’ time. The project will have six interchanges.

