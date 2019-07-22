Sindh to establish two affiliates of NICH in Thar, Mirpur Khas

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to set up two satellites of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) at Thar and Mirpur Khas, ARY News reported on Monday.

A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today decided to establish a governing board of the NICH on the pattern of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Chief Minister Shah said that his government will run the NICH in a best way.

The chief minister directed to establish the first satellite of the NICH in Thar district.

He expressed the government’s intention to provide best health and food facilities to the children of Tharparkar region.

The meeting also decided to establish second affiliate of the NICH in Mirpur Khas.

The meeting also approved promotions of 43 qualified employees of the child health institute.

Moreover, the session approved creation of 150 new vacancies for the NICH.

The session also decided to establish a committee for residential flats of the institute’s staff under the supervision of the provincial health secretary.

It also decided to get the quarter bungalows of the NICH free from the illegal occupation.

It is to mention here that the federal government on July 6 decided to hand over the control of three major hospitals of Karachi back to the Sindh government.

The decision by the centre said that it was unable to run the administrative control of NICVD, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the NICH in Karachi due to the financial constraints.

Earlier in May, the Ministry of National Health had issued a notification to take administrative control of the three major government health institutions in Sindh.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a judgment had handed over the control of the three major public sector hospitals to the federal government.

