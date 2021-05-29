Sindh to launch solar home systems project in 10 districts

KARACHI: Sindh government’s solar home system project will be inaugurated in 10 districts of the province next month, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was held here today. The meeting was attended by provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and other concerned officials held here today.

The meeting approved the project under which solar panels will be installed at houses in 10 districts of the province with a cost of four billion rupees.

“The project being launched in collaboration with the World Bank”, a spokesperson of Sindh’s chief minister said.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh in his briefing to the chief minister said that the project being initiated at Khairpur,Sanghar, Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Umarkot districts.

Under the plan solar-power systems will be provided to 20,000 houses in each district of the province, the energy minister said. “The Sindh government will provide 50 pct cost of the system, while remaining 50 pct will be paid by the household,” the minister said.

“The project will be started immediately in Sanghar and Khairpur districts,” the energy minister said.

Comments

comments