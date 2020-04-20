Sindh transport minister to hold meeting with transporters tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah has summoned meeting of the transporters tomorrow to discuss problems being faced by the transporters amid lockdown, ARY News reported on Monday.

President Karachi Transport Ittehad Irshad Bukhari has given the ultimatum to the Sindh government to relax the rules for them in the lockdown within three days.

“We will wait for three days for Sindh government’s decision, after then will park the vehicles on the roads”, Irshad Bukhari was quoted as saying.

The meeting will formulate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the transporters to provide them relief in the lockdown.

On March 23, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah had ordered a ban on intra-city as well as inter-city public transport across the province.

Buses, taxis, rickshaws and online cab services were also suspended across the province. As the provincial minister had asked people to stay at home, the only means of transport left for citizens was private vehicles. Even then, only two people are allowed to travel in a vehicle together, or three in case of a medical emergency.

Vowing to win the war against the pandemic, Shah had praised the people for supporting the difficult decisions made by the government in the face of the global pandemic.

