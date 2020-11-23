Covid cases: Sindh University orders immediate evacuation of girls hostel

JAMSHORO: Sindh University has instructed its girls hostel to evacuate all its lodgers as the hostel goes into indefinite shut down on Monday after Covid cases emerged in the premises, ARY News reported.

According to university administration, many cases of novel coronavirus have emerged amongst Marvi Girls Hostel tenants due to which it has decided to shut down hostels for disinfection.

The administration of Sindh University has advised all its inhabitants to leave the premises immediately until the next instructions.

READ: Govt announces closure of educational institutions from Nov 26

Pertinent to note that the federal government has announced on Monday the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, said that the government will have to take such steps to immediately stop the virus spread.

“It has decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10. Children will continue their academic activities from their homes as all academic sessions will be continued using the online medium.”

