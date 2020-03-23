Sindh wants Centre to suspend train service to contain virus spread

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to request the federal government suspend train services in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following a provincial cabinet meeting on coronavirus, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that they will contact Centre to stop the people arriving in the province through trains.

He maintained that the meeting decided to restrict passengers to the railway stations. The minister that the tough decision about lockdown has started showing positive results.

Earlier on March 22, the Sindh government had imposed a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be imposed from midnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said. People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown,” he had said, adding that only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Murad Ali Shah had said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

