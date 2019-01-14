Sindh being provided its due share of water, Vawda informs NA

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said, Sindh is being provided its due share of water as per to the 1991 water accord, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Waiting for the report of the committee formed to look into Sindh’s cries of neglecting it from its due share of water,” Mr Vawda said while addressing in the National Assembly.

He said, the Water and Power Ministry has collected rupees 6.185 bn during last 10 years under Neelam Jhelum surcharge.

Shedding the light on the Neelam Jhelum Power Project, the minister said, so far 1,822 megawatts have been produced from it and added the ministry faced many hindrances while making the project functional.

“No such plan is under consideration to impose surcharge on Diamer Bhasha and the Mohmand Dam,” Vawda informed the august house.

Vawda said the incumbent government has formed a first Water Policy, which will become functional by 2030 with the cost $27 bn.

Taking a strong exception of Shehbaz Sharif’s speech on Mohmand Dam contract in the National Assembly, earlier, Faisal Vawda, had said that the Leader of the Opposition had lied on the floor of the house and left without listening to the facts.

