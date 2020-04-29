Sindh sets 1.4 million tons wheat procurement target

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday fixed 1.4 million tons of wheat procurement target for the current crop, ARY News reported.

Sindh Food department has issued stern directives for the regional deputy directors, district food controllers and other concerned staff to meet the target.

The procurement of wheat started from March 26 and so far 40 per cent of the target has been achieved. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah not happy with the performance of the department so far.

The officers of the Food department have been urged to utilize all out efforts to achieve the procurement target of wheat in the province.

The director food Sindh has been asked to monitor the purchasing process and godowns’ position.

It is worth mentioning here that Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research in its last meeting had recommended fixing minimum wheat support price at Rs1,400 per 40 kg for ensuring a better return to local farmers and encouraging them to grow additional wheat to cater its increasing demand.

