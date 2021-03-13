Sindh wheat scam: Food supervisor voluntarily returns Rs80mn

KARACHI: The food supervisor in Larkana, facing corruption charges on Saturday has voluntarily returned Rs80 million to the Anti-Corruption Sindh, probing the wheat scam.

In the first-ever volunteer return of the embezzled money to the anti-corruption Sindh, Food Supervisor, Manthar Ali Noorani returned Rs80 mn. Manthar stole 34,000 wheat sacks worth more than Rs80 million and was facing an inquiry.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sindh, Tariq Chandio said that the accused submitted a cheque worth Rs80 million to the district food controller.

Chandio maintained though the accused has returned the embezzled funds, but he will face legal action.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion.

Read more: NAB launches separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam

A report released by NAB showed that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation, the report had said.

