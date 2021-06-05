Sindhri, Chaunsa mangoes, kinnow among ten items approved for GI tag

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has approved a list of ten items for the geographical indication (GI) tag in an effort to expand their exports and get their premium price in the international market.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood tweeted, “MOC is glad to share that we have approved further list of ten products for Geographical Indication (GI).”

“These include agro and non- agro items Chaunsa Mango, Sindhri Mango, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmalin, Skardu Topaz, Skardu Aquamarine, Peridot Stone, and Peridot Valley,” he added.

Razak said the GI tag will “serve as the potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade by allowing premium price for Pakistan’s products.”

“The GI will also help Make in Pakistan products to empower further our branding, which is missing in our exports.”

In January, Pakistan received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its Basmati rice.

“I am glad to inform that Pakistan has registered Basmati Rice as Geographical Indication (GI) under Geographical Indications Act 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed which will register GIs and maintain the basic record of proprietors & authorised users of GI,” the PM aide had tweeted.

