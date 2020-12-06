Web Analytics
Sindh’s culture a message of unity and harmony: Bilawal

bilawal-bhutto-zardari Sindh Culture Day

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s Culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh Culture Day being observed today, he said that this was the day of youth who are the real heir of this rich heritage.

Zardari said there was a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for promotion of our social as well as economic activities as well. He suggested that Sindh Culture Day be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorates by the UN.

The young PPP leader said that diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creed is the new nomeclature of modern peace and harmony.

He extended heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating the Sindh Culture Day in the province and elsewhere in the country.

