Sindh’s plasma research could benefit other provinces: Medical Committee

KARACHI: One of an eight-member committee formed to examine the use of plasma in treating coronavirus patients by Sindh government, Tahir Shamsi on Monday said that Sindh’s research can be benefited from by other provinces in the country, ARY News reported.

Dr Shamsi said that coronavirus cases had seen a steep rise in the country and he was hopeful of getting samples from cured patients belonging to Lahore, Peshawar and Sukkur.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on April 9.

