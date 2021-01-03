Singapore Airlines introduces ‘Covid-19 passport’

In a first, Singapore Airlines has started issuing digital health cards for those who are safe from Covid-19.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a statement that it has started a new digital health verification process, which will be the first-ever based on the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass framework.

The app, known as Travel Pass, is being used on flights operated by Singapore Airlines from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. The company said that it could extend the program to other cities if the trials are successful.

The customers who undergo coronavirus tests at selected clinics in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur would be provided with “digital or paper health certificates with a QR code”.

The airlines further said that Singapore airport officials would verify the authenticity of these certificated through a mobile app to ensure that the incoming passenger meets the country’s entry requirements.

SIA also said that it plans to integrate the Travel Pass framework entirely into SingaporeAir mobile app from around mid-2021.

