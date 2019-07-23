Web Analytics
Single use plastic bags no more in Islamabad from August 14

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said single-use plastic bags are being banned in Islamabad from August 14.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said according to a survey, about two million people in Islamabad use three to four bags daily, which is alarming for the environment.

The Minister of State said the Ministry of Climate Change is on board with district administration and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said it has now been officially decided that there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic bags as it was approved in the cabinet meeting.

In this regard, the minister said a draft policy was shared with the participants and suggestions were taken to work on the final draft during its preparation process.

The ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital entails a permanent halt of its manufacturing, trading and sale.

 

