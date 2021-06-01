Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sinopharm’s Wuhan affiliate boosts COVID-19 shot annual capacity to 1 bln doses

Sinopharm vaccine

A Wuhan-based affiliate of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.

The Wuhan Institute of Biological Products made the announcement in a statement released late on Monday through social media. It did not specify when it will operate the factory at full capacity.

Still, the announcement marks a step toward state-backed Sinopharm’s annual capacity target of 3 billion doses for its COVID-19 vaccines.

The Beijing Institute of Biological Products, another Sinopharm affiliate whose shot gained emergency-use approval from the World Health Organization, has a factory with annual capacity of 1 billion doses and is also building a new facility.

China has approved four COVID-19 vaccines from domestic makers Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics, for general public use, and three other vaccines for emergency use.

Sinovac, whose COVID-19 vaccine capacity is 2 billion doses per year, on Tuesday said it has supplied over 600 million doses at home and abroad as of the end of May.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Top News

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Pakistan

Sindh minister shares WhatsApp number for masses to highlight water theft

Pakistan

Pakistan set to launch locally made PakVac today

Business

In a historic first, FBR surpasses 11-month revenue target

[X] Close