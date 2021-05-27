Web Analytics
No shortage of Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan: health ministry

Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination assured citizens on Thursday that the Sinopharm vaccine is available in Pakistan and is being used to inoculate citizens.

In a tweet, the health ministry rejected claims of a shortage of the Chinese-made vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Sinopharm vaccine is available in Pakistan and is currently being administered to people.

Those who have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will also receive the second shot, according to the ministry.

Read More: Pakistan receives another 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan is working to acquire more doses of Sinopharm, the ministry added.

On May 7, the World Health Organization approved the vaccine for emergency use. It was the first Chinese jab to get approval from the WHO.

A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at least two weeks after second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed.

