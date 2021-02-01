Sindh to begin vaccination from Feb 3, says Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh’s health minister Azra Pechuho said Monday the province will begin its Covid vaccination drive from February 3 with its medical and paramedical staff, termed frontline workers, to get jabs in the first phase, ARY News reported.

The provincial health minister said Sinopharm vaccination has proven to be 90 per cent effective in building defense against COVID-19 as she noted first places to administer the vaccinations to be Korangi Hospital, Urban Health Center in Malir, followed with Qatar Hospital in Orangi, Jinnah Hospital, Khaliq Dena Hall, and Liaquatabad Hospital.

Moreover, Children Hospital Karachi, DOW’s Ojha chapter have too been considered for vaccination arrangements while LUMHS Jamshoro and MCH Center in Benazirabad have too been considered Adult Vaccine Centres (AVCs)

Separately, COVID-19 vaccine will be stored at seven separate locations in the country for the vaccination process which is due to start from February 03, ARY NEWS learned through sources.

According to sources, seven cities across the country has been selected for the storage process as both the Centre and provinces had expressed their satisfaction over the systems developed in the storage centres.

