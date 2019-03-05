KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials have searched private bank lockers of the arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and his family members, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News acquired the list of valuables recovered from the private bank lockers belonging to the arrested politician and his family members.

NAB sources said that the lockers were searched in presence of a judicial magistrate, whereas bank lockers’ manager, operation manager and other senior officials were also present.

The anti-corruption watchdog recovered foreign currencies with an estimated worth of Rs5,518,744 besides seizure of 2.14 kilogram of gold from the bank lockers.

Read More: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrested by NAB

NAB officials found 1.9-kilogram gold during the search of Naheed Durrani’s bank lockers which possessed an estimated worth of more than Rs20 million.

NAB sources said that the foreign currencies include Saudi riyal, United Arab Emirates (UAE) dirham, US dollar and various other countries. The estimated worth of riyal and dirham is more than Rs3 million if converted into Pakistani currency.

Seizure of 4400 US dollars and 4200 British pounds was also made during the action carried out by NAB.

Read More: Court extends physical remand of Siraj Durrani till March 11

The anti-graft watchdog officials have forwarded details to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for accurate estimation of the currencies and valuables.

Earlier on March 1 – 2019, an accountability court extended physical remand of Agha Siraj Durrani in a corruption case till March 11 and directed NAB officials to present a progress report of the investigation in the next hearing.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly has been nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on February 20 from Islamabad in a case pertaining to assets beyond known income.

Comments

comments