We all are on same page on Kashmir issue, says Siraj ul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq on Wednesday while paying homage to the Kashmiris over their continuous struggle for the right to self-determination, said all the political parties are on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the joint sitting of the parliament called to discuss Kashmir issue after India scrapped IoK’s special status, he said: “Move forward Prime Minister Sahab, we are with you.”

Criticizing Modi’s government, Siraj ul Haq said India cannot suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris by use of brute force.

He said India planned well ahead to carry out its plan of changing the demographic composition of Kashmir to annex the land.

The JI chief said the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

He warned that if a strong response was not given to India now, it can claim Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in the next phase.

Siraj ul Haq said the lives and death of Kashmiris are with Pakistan and they see their future with us.

He urged the government to organize an international conference in Islamabad to effectively highlight the issue of Kashmir to the world delegates.

