Sirajul Haq asks govt to bring back looted money from abroad

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday asked of the government to bring back the looted money from abroad and added that Pakistan will overcome the prevailing economic crises if $375 billion will be retrieved from the plunderers.

Talking to journalists, the JI leader demanded of the government to hold across the board accountability in the country. He said that the government should take notice of the ongoing gas crises and take adequate measures for the restoration of gas supply pertaining to domestic consumers.

Sirajul Haq said that the gas load shedding and low pressure in winter season had made lives of people miserable. He asked the government to provide relief to the masses and fulfill its promises.

The government had established a task force, on September 5, to bring back money illegally shifted abroad from Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the decision in this regard was taken during the federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the presser, the minister said a unit had been established at the PM House for coordination in measures for bringing back looted money from abroad.

