JI not to join protests having motives of releasing jailed people: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, on Sunday clarified that JI would not join such protests which have motives to release few people from jails, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq, in his statement, expressed his support to the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to scrutinise loans taken in the last 10 years.

He said, “PM should have scrutinised loans of the last 10 years. However, the loans acquired by the present government should have come under accountability as well.”

The JI Ameer said it seems that PM Khan has prioritised to take U-Turn on every issue.

He said that his political party was struggling for bringing out nationals out of troubles of inflation.

The statement of JI’s supremo came forth when the major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), were gearing up for an anti-government movement.

