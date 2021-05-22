A real life woman named Siri Hafso has written to the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, right ahead of her 30th birthday asking him for a free laptop. She explained that he owed her one after years of jokes about her name.

Siri said she loved her name until 2011 as people until then would compliment her on how unique it was standing her out. She said she would watch people struggle to pronounce her name after when reading it for the first time.

But this had all changed when tech giant Apple Inc launched their digital assistant also named Siri. Siri since then has become one of the most common names in the world. Now she feels the company owes her a free laptop in return as consolation.

“Hello Tim, I’ll get right to it – I have a favour to ask. You see my name is Siri. Yes, Siri. And up until 2011, I was the kid who could never find their name on a keychain at the souvenir shop,” Siri Hafso wrote to Apple in an email which she also shared on her TikTok account.

She went on, “I was the teen who knew when the nurses were about to call me because they would look at the clipboard in confusion not knowing how to pronounce my name. I was the young adult who was always told ‘you’re name is so beautiful and unique!’ I think you can see where this is going.”

The rest of the mail is hidden behind her text but Siri said that she had to “endure years of jokes” and hoped Apple will give her a computer on her impending 30th birthday.

The text on the video was hilarious, “I wrote an email to the CEO of Apple asking for a computer because I feel like they owe me after enduring years of Siri jokes. I turn 30 next month and I don’t have one, this is my only wish, please help me get in touch TikTok.”

The video went viral, with more than 17,000 likes many funny engagements.

One of them shared her plight and wrote, “As an Alexa I totally feel your pain. ‘Alexa turn on the lights’, ‘Alexa what’s the weather ‘, it never ends.”

