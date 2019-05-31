MAKKAH: PM Imran Khan met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the OIC summit where matters pertaining to global, regional and bilateral conditions came under discussion, ARY News reported today, Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Makkah today.

The summit is being held under the banner of ‘together for the future’ aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the difficulties and challenges they are facing.

Leaders of both Muslim states agreed on solving the challenges and problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah and taking them head on.

Khan and Sisi also agreed upon increasing political relations and improving bilateral ties between the countries.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi opined in a meeting with the OIC secretary general that the solution to challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah were unity and cohesion between the Muslim states.

Comments

comments