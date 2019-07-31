Sister pens heartfelt note for Iqra Aziz on her engagement

Actor Iqra Aziz’s sister took to Instagram to share an endearing note for her younger sibling and felicitated her for beginning a new chapter in life.

Sidra Aziz expressed her happiness and said “I know I am not there with you since 4 years, be it your birthdays or this day. But I want you to know how excited, happy and overwhelmed I am for this phase of your life.”

“You are an amazing daughter, sister and I am sure great fiancée too. I have met only one more pure-hearted woman than you, that is our mom,” her caption read accompanied by a beautiful picture of the couple reportedly taken at their engagement. This suggests the couple officially got engaged in a private ceremony.

Addressing the controversy and debates that the duo’s public proposal sparked, Sidra called it ‘unnecessary discussion’ and was glad that people have moved ahead.

She also had good things to say about her brother-in-law Yasir Hussain. “Yasir, you are an amazing person and I am happy that you both take care of each other this well.”

Her advice for the much talked about couple is to choose their battles wisely and fight for them.

The Shaadi Mubarak Ho actor took everyone by surprise when he proposed his lady love at an awards show earlier in July by getting down on one knee and she said yes, ofcourse.

wait,, iqra and yasir got engaged in february?! — نور (@ihudaaa_) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Twitter is convinced that the couple got engaged way earlier. They were quick to point out that the Qurbaan actress wore the same dress as her engagement in a picture she posted on social media in February.

