KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited SITE area on Monday to survey the road network of the industrial hub in the wake of intense monsoon rains and floods; he directed the road construction plan to be furnished under Karachi mega projects, ARY News reported.

He directed the concerned department in SITE area to construct and repair the roads of the incurring it in the expenses of celebrated Karachi mega projects.

The CM has put together a team comprising industrialists to devise the plan for construction and reconstruction of the roads in the locality.

Admitting that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) led Sindh government has failed to resolve the major issue of Karachi, Sindh’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that all stakeholders have to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of the port city.

Centre cannot trust Sindh govt with financial package for Karachi uplift projects: Shibli

Speaking in ARY News special transmission Karachi Ka Muqadma, Murtaza Wahab said that People of Karachi are facing different problems and the provincial government wants to resolve all Karachi’s woes.

“I admit that people are angry with the government and their anger is legitimate as things did not work out in Karachi that way as it should have,” said Wahab and added that three mega projects of Karachi will be completed in next sixty days.

“Three mega projects of Karachi would be inaugurated in next three months including Malir Expressway,” announced Murtaza Wahab while speaking in ARY News special transmission.

Back in December, too, the Sindh Government had shown willingness for the construction and carpeting of 19 roads of SITE area Karachi, as disclosed by Secretary Industries Sindh, Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito.

He said that during the construction of new roads, rain and sewerage drains will also be constructed on both sides and Centre of the road to avert water accumulation and extend road life. However, little has been developed so far on the statements.

