Situation regarding coronavirus improved in Balochistan: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that situation regarding coronavirus has improved in Balochistan and urged public for their cooperation for implementing SOPs on the eve of Eidul Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

He was chairing a meeting in Quetta, in which matters pertaining to the implementation of SOPs, Security and cleanliness on the occasion of Eidul Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram across the province were reviewed.

Jam Kamal said the situation regarding coronavirus has been improved in the province but carelessness on this stage would be precarious.

He appealed people to celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity and prefer to spend time at homes.

The meeting decided that the public parks and picnic points across the province would remain closed on the occasion of Eidul Azha while proscribed outfits will be banned from collecting sacrificial skins.

Earlier on Tuesday, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Balochistan were going down and routine life will return to normalcy soon.

