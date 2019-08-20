Situation in Occupied Kashmir much worse than being shown: Iranian Media

Iran’s Press TV reports that what is taking place in Occupied Kashmir is much worse than shown on the media.

According to a multimedia report carried by Press TV, India’s action of withdrawing the special status of occupied Kashmir and deployment of additional troops in the held territory has worsened already-heightened tensions in the region.

It said India has carried out a major crackdown in Occupied Kashmir, martyring several people and arresting dozens of others.

It said the Secretary-General of the United Nations is also concerned about the situation in occupied Kashmir.

An interviewee explaining the plight of the Kashmiris in the report said a military coup has taken place in occupied Kashmir and now the Indian army has over one million troops in the region.

He said people have not been able to leave their homes because of curfew.

The report said people of occupied Kashmir are not alone as many people in Iran and across the world have expressed solidarity with them.

In the occupied valley, curfew and other restrictions continue on the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday (today) since Narendra Modi government announced scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner. In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by-lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

