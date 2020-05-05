No evidence that coronavirus positive doctor denied treatment: SIUT

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Tuesday said there is no evidence suggesting that the coronavirus positive doctor, who allegedly died after being denied treatment at various public and private sectors hospitals in Karachi, was brought to the medical facility, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the SIUT said a probe was carried out to ascertain whether the retired medic was brought to the health facility for treatment with the staff, including senior faculty members, quizzed in this regard.

He said no evidence came to the fore suggesting the doctor was brought to the SIUT’s emergency or coronavirus reception. Surveillance footage was also analysed for the purpose but no clue was found, he added.

The spokesperson said the SIUT has a 50-bed isolation ward and a 10-bed intensive care unit, which remain full most of the time. He added 8,200 people have been screened for the coronavirus at the facility so far.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has formed a committee to carry out a probe into the circumstances leading to the doctor’s death.

“Notification has been issued to inquire into the causes which led to the unfortunate death of Dr Furqan. Committee has been directed to complete inquiry & submit report within 24 hours,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

