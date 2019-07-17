Six bodies of Winder accident victims shifted Karachi

KARACHI: The bodies of six people killed in a road mishap near Winder in Lasbela district of Balochistan, transferred to Edhi Trust mortuary at Sohrab Goth here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The deceased were travelling to Kund Malir for a picnic when their hi-roof vehicle collided with another vehicle, Edhi Trust officials said.

All deceased were residents of Karachi’s SITE area.

The accident victims were friends and one of the deceased, Anwar Ali was a policeman, officials said.

In the deadly accident Tuesday night six people were killed and several others injured when a coach collided with another vehicle at Winder in Lasbela district.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

The officials said that fire erupted in both vehicles after the accident.

Rescue officials said that the bodies were shifted to the rural health centre for identification and medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on July 9, at least three people had been killed and 11 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger coach overturned on Coastal Highway near Kund Malir due to over speeding.

The bus en route to Karachi from Gwadar when reached near Kund Malir, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and it overturned.

