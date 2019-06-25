Six dead, over 15 injured in coach-car collision in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least six people were killed and over 15 others injured in a deadly collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Khanpur on Tuesday morning, reported ARY News.

Police relayed three women were among those killed in the traffic mishap.

Upon being informed of the accident, a rescue team reached the scene and shifted the deceased and injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Shikarpur.

Six of the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

Earlier, on May 19, eight people, including four children, were killed in a head on collision between two cars near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur. Seven people were also injured in the deadly traffic mishap on the National Highway near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur district.

Reckless driving was stated to be a likely cause of the accident.

