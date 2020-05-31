Six dead, 30 injured in bus accident in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: At least six people were killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

Consequently, six people died while 30 other sustained wounds. Upon being informed, rescuers reached the site and pulled the dead and the injured out of the overturned bus, shifting them to a nearby medical facility.

Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The identity of those killed and injured in the road mishap could not be ascertained immediately.

