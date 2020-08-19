Six die in Haripur armed clash between two Afghan groups

HARIPUR: In a shootout between two groups of Afghan armed men in the outskirt of Haripur six people were killed and six others injured, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The clash started at Khala Butt Township area in the vicinity of Haripur after a dispute between two groups of Afghan people over standing in a queue outside a post office, according to preliminary investigation of the incident by the police.

The incident began with exchange of harsh words and scuffle, which turned into an armed clash.

Two groups of armed men opened straight fire at each other resulting in death of six people on the spot, according to details.

Six others were injured in the exchange of fire.

The deceased and injured were transferred to a local hospital.

Local police has registered FIR and initiated search for the culprits of the incident, police sources said.

