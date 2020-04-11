Web Analytics
Six doctors test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: At least six doctors and four employees of a hospital came into contact with the novel coronavirus while performing their duties in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, six doctors among 10 employees of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency and Trauma Centre tested positive for the pandemic.

Sources said that the doctors and the officials have been shifted to quarantine centre and were undergoing treatment.

Earlier on March 27, two doctors who were treating COVID-19 patients in Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine center had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman, both doctors were treating patients in the DG Khan Isolation ward.

Dr. Usama and Dr. Saba, detected with Covid-19 had been kept in an isolation ward and were undergoing treatment, health secretary had said. He said that the condition of both doctors is out of danger.

