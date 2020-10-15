Six FC personnel martyred in attack on OGDC’s convoy in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least six security personnel were martyred when unidentified armed men ambushed a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) in Makran division of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to Levies officials, two vehicles of the security forces were traveling with the OGDC’s employees to Karachi when the terrorists targeted the convey with heavy machineguns and shells on the Makran Coastal Highway in Makran division.

During the encounter, six security personnel embraced martyrdom while all the employees of OGDC remained safe, said the officials. The attackers fled when more security personnel reached the area.

Later, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the militants.

Read More: Six Pakistan Army personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Earlier today, Six Pakistan Army personnel including Captain Umar Farooq had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Razmak subdivision of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the ISPR, the attack in Razmak had claimed the lives of six army personnel including 24-year-old Captain Umar Farooq.

Besides him, the army’s media wing had said that Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younus Khan, Naik Muhammad Naeem, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Comments

comments